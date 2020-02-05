Jim Ross Comments On Why Taz Failed In WWE

Taz made his WWF debut at the 2000 Royal Rumble in New York’s Madison Square Garden. He choked out Kurt Angle and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Taz’s time in WWE was discussed recently on an episode of “Grillin JR with Jim Ross.”

During the show, Conrad Thompson suggested that Taz was worried when he heard the loud ovation in MSG that he wouldn’t be pushed in WWE because he wasn’t a WWE creation.

“There’s no way as a talent or someone that’s involved in talent management that I’m going to look at a great pop like that as a negative,” Jim Ross said on the show. “I think he overreacted there, in my opinion.”

It was also discussed on the show that Taz was talked to by WWE management about dropping people on their heads during matches.

“Taz didn’t do those moves, the suplexes, acapella,” JR continued. “Kurt was taking them, Kurt was a little bit daredevil-ish, it takes two to tango in these scenarios but there is no doubt that there was some release-type suplexes, some things going on that we had not had a lot of in WWE and the reason for that is because they’re not totally safe.”

Ross then talked about some moments from the Taz vs Kurt Angle match from Royal Rumble 2000.

“There were moments in that 3 minutes 16-second match that somebody could foresee that Kurt was just going along trying to help Taz but he was acquiescing to unsafe moves.”

“I don’t know how comfortable (Taz) was once he got with us,” Ross continued.

Ross would then continue to praise Taz, however. His comments can be heard in the player below: