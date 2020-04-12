Jim Ross Comments On WWE & AEW Running Shows During Pandemic

Jim Ross will be on commentary for the AEW World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and challenger Jake Hager on Dynamite this week. JR wasn’t actually in the venue during the match, however. Ross recently spoke to the 411 Mania podcast about both AEW and WWE running shows during the ongoing pandemic.

According to Ross, both companies are just trying to keep commitments to their broadcast partners.

“I think it’s a matter of fulfilling your commitments. They (WWE and AEW) have a commitment to their various broadcast partners that they’re gonna provide programming, first-run programming, so that’s something we’re both doing.”

WWE will be returning to live programming beginning with RAW this Monday. Vince McMahon is said to have made the call to return to live programming only recently. NXT and Smackdown next week are also scheduled to air live.

“I look at it as they’re honoring their commitments and keeping their hand of the bargain up,” Ross continued. “They’re having to do it in a very unique way, but as long as they can find sound studios or somewhere that it’s legal to do a controlled taping, I perceive that both of them are gonna continue to do exactly what they’re doing until this thing has been eradicated or at least relieved in some degree.”

JR’s comments on the podcast can be heard here.