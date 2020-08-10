Monday, August 10, 2020

Jim Ross Comments On WWE’s Interest In Eric Angle

Jim Ross recently spoke about WWE's interest in Eric Angle in the early 2000s.

By Ian Carey
Kurt & Eric Angle

Jim Ross recently addressed WWE’s interest in Kurt Angle’s older brother Eric Angle in the early 2000s. Eric Angle was signed to a developmental deal with the company before being released in 2003.

“Kurt was certainly for his brother getting work,” JR said on the show.

Eric Angle made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series 2000, helping his brother retain the WWE Championship against the Undertaker.

“He just didn’t have Kurt’s charisma or his athleticism,” JR continued. “I’ll give you an example, the Funk brothers, Dory and Terry. One, Dory was a much better fundamentalist, traditionalist. Terry was much better at the extraneous, brawling, you know, the sizzle.”

“To be an Angle, you can’t be ordinary, you can’t be average. We knew Kurt was going to be a Hall of Fame guy, if he could stay healthy.”

Eric Angle did have some matches on WWE live events in 2002 but never returned to WWE TV following the Survivor Series 2000 PPV.

“It wasn’t going to work out. Was Eric a good athlete? Yeah, but as we know he’s had some issues and those are troublesome.”

Eric Angle was arrested in September of 2019 for distribution of anabolic steroids.

“I think as time has moved on those thoughts have been proven out.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below:

