Jim Ross Criticises Media Coverage Of Coronavirus

Jim Ross says he doesn't know if the media is doing us any favors

The coronavirus outbreak has created a lot of fear around the world and it appears that wrestling legend Jim Ross is not a fan of the way it’s being covered by media.

The former WWE star talked about a number of things on the recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, including the effects of the epidemic on the world and more.

Discussing the media coverage of the disease, Jim Ross said that he doesn’t know if the media is doing us any favours by screaming about it:

“I don’t know if the media is doing us any favors screaming about it, it’s important to be aware, you have to be smart, and I understand washing your hands and not touching your face, but man there’s a lot of unanswered questions, we’re in uncharted waters.

“To me, it’s kind of stupid. For a lot of people to project what’s going to happen when they don’t know all the information,” said Jim Ross. “We’re talking about an unknown entity and an untraveled road and we’re supposed to be able to navigate that through the media and I think that’s wrong.”

The AEW commentator also talked about last week’s episode of SmackDown which was the first WWE show to be broadcasted without an audience in attendance and said that it’s an interesting thing.

Ross recalled working on wrestling shows back in the day which were taped in TV studios with 20 people in the attendance. He mentioned how one time they taped the show in a barn in Tulsa and there were two rows of people in the audience.

