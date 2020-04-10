Jim Ross Discusses Possibility Of The Revival Joining AEW

AEW announcer Jim Ross did an interview on this week’s edition of the Top Rope Nation Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about The Revival.

Now that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are no longer under contract with WWE, the belief is that they will be signing with WWE. When asked whether the former WWE stars could be headed to AEW, Ross noted how it’s a big IF it happens because he doesn’t know their goals.

“I think they would fit into our team very, very well. You know, we’re trying to be a little bit more athletic, athletically oriented, more fundamentally sound in our storytelling, and The Revival team certainly fits that bill. They are one of the best tag teams in the world, period, no matter where it is.

So I think they would do great in our company, whether that happens or not remains to be seen. There’ll be gross speculation that it’s a done deal, all that good stuff.”

Ross noted how he doesn’t know why Tony Khan, who handles their talent relations, wouldn’t be interested in signing The Revival. Thus, he thinks there’s a possibility they come to work for AEW.

Ross noted that he likes the style of the team and that he would love to call their matches. He likes them because they’re a throwback team and fundamentally sound. He praised them for being old school-oriented in the process of telling a story.

Ross later added that based on what he’s read online, he isn’t sure whether they have a non-compete deal. It should be noted that it’s been reported that they do not have that clause and thus are available to sign with anyone right now.

Ross stated that he hopes The Revival will consider AEW. He stated that they were not sports entertainment type wrestlers and that was never a great fit for them.

The legendary pro wrestler added that The Revival is wrestling guys and they need to be in a wrestling company. Thus, for Ross’ money, that spot would be AEW.

