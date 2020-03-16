Jim Ross Doesn’t Think WWE Will Cancel WrestleMania 36

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross doesn’t believe WWE will cancel WrestleMania 36. At the time of writing, fans worldwide are still unsure as to whether WWE’s largest event will take place due to coronavirus concerns. Speaking on his podcast Grillin’ JR, Ross broke down why he thinks WWE won’t be cancelling.

“I don’t think it’ll [be cancelled],” Ross said. “It would be a shocker, it would be a huge loss for not only the WWE financially but also for fans that are planning on going and making it a part of an annual excursion or there first WrestleMania ever.”

He continued, “WrestleMania is a major event and that’s an understatement obviously, but it’s a major event from the standpoint that many other companies use WrestleMania as a source of creating new revenue. It could be detrimental to a lot of companies, but knowing the wrestling mantra as I do, I don’t think it’s going to be cancelled.”

Jim Ross On Impact On Sales, Attendance

Jim Ross shared how he had heard WWE is struggling to sell tickets for RAW and SmackDown. He noted that WrestleMania is allegedly still selling well. Although he doesn’t feel WWE will cancel the show, Ross added how there will be ongoing discussions about this virus and how it will affect projected attendance numbers.

“I think people could be more cautious and it is available on television and on the WWE Network. I don’t think it will cancel but I do think the ongoing discussions about this virus will affect the attendance at some events for everybody coming to Tampa.”

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite meeting last week to discuss options, Tampa officials have claimed they may have to “pull the plug” on the event.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.