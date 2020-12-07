Monday, December 7, 2020
Home AEW

Jim Ross Doubles Down on AEW Retirement Comments

Good Ol JR talks retiring with AEW

By Jake Jeremy
jim ross aew retirement

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed his retirement plans on the Grilling Jr podcast. JR had made it clear recently that AEW will likely be his ‘last gig’ in professional wrestling.

Jim Ross doubled down on those comments on his podcast this week. “I got a lot of comments online about a remark where I mentioned that; as far as I’m concerned? At this point in my life? AEW is my last gig, and I met that.”

Jim Ross on Tony Khan

JR would then compare working for All Elite Wrestling to WWE, saying that not everything is solely based on the owner’s whim. “I love working for Tony Khan, he’s a whole different ballgame. People just don’t understand, that the culture of WWE? It is what it is. It is all Vince [McMahon] related and oriented. When you get on the Vince’s good list? It’s a wonderful thing. If you’re not? It’s not so great.”

- Advertisement -

“Tony Khan’s about the same every time you see him” Jim Ross continued. “And he’s still a fan. He still loves the business, he loves talking about the business, telling stories and asking questions. He has an innate knowledge of things that went on before he was even born. So it’s really a fun experience.”

JR would finish by once again saying that this will indeed be his last job in pro wrestling. “I think at my age? I need to be realistic. As long as my work holds up to acceptable levels, hopefully better than that, but at least acceptable levels? I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else.”

Can you see Jim Ross ever returning to WWE or NJPW? Let us know in the comments

Latest Wrestling News

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Results Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more

Latest On Eva Marie’s Status With WWE

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The reports of Eva Marie possibly returning to WWE first came out in October and at the time it was said that she could...
Read more

Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE On Main Event

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Jaxson Ryker is back on WWE television, but just not on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, he appeared in the opening segment of this week’s...
Read more

Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace After WarGames Match, Teases WWE NXT Future

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Pat McAfee is selling the damage he suffered while working the main event of Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.  The headliner saw The Undisputed...
Read more

Mauro Ranallo Addresses His Decision To Leave WWE

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Mauro Ranallo parted ways with WWE for a second time earlier this year and now has opened up on it.  Ranallo’s first run saw him...
Read more

WWE ThunderDome Moving This Week, First Look Inside Tropicana Field

WWE Michael Reichlin -
WWE's ThunderDome is on the move. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw will be the final show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The...
Read more

WWE Raw Preview: Orton Enters The Firefly Fun House, Hardy vs. Lashley & More

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Tonight's WWE Raw takes place from Orlando, Florida at the ThunderDome. The following items have been confirmed for this week's show: Jeff Hardy will battle United...
Read more

Becky Lynch Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Roux

WWE Michael Reichlin -
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has given birth. The former Women's Champion posted a photo on Instagram on Monday announcing the birth of a baby...
Read more

Results

Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC