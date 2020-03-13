Jim Ross: “I Was Wrong On Orange Cassidy”

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross has confessed he was wrong about his first impressions of Orange Cassidy. Speaking on his podcast, Grillin’ JR, Ross spoke about how Cassidy connects with the audience, and that he stands out by being “different.”

“Number one, Orange Cassidy is different. He is marketing himself differently. He’s got a different in-ring style,” Ross explained. “What he did in the match [against PAC], under his presentation rules. Hands in his pockets taking it easy. Chilling, you know, being cool. [It] was nothing short of extraordinary how this guy does what he does with his hands in his pockets. It is amazing to me.”

Jim Ross And His “Old School” First Take

Jim Ross shared how he felt bad for those fans criticising Cassidy, judging him by his size. Ross confessed he was too “old school” when he first started watching him perform, believing “‘it’s never gonna get over stupid.’”

“He’s a stud man, he’s got it. So I feel badly for those criticising, because they’re basing it on size only or that he’s got a different presentation that they haven’t seen. That’s not really fair to the talent.”

Ross continued, “I admit when I first saw Cassidy, my old school self said ‘it’s never gonna get over stupid.’ And I was wrong. I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong when I’m wrong, and I was wrong on Orange Cassidy, he’s a fine guy. He’s a good Pro, and he’s got a different act.”

Orange Cassidy joined Best Friends in saving Joey Janela and Private Party from a beatdown at the hands of Death Triangle this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.