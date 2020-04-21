Jim Ross: “If I Were AEW, I Would Hire Nobody”

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross doesn't believe the promotion should be hiring anybody in the wake of WWE's recent releases.

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross doesn’t believe that that the company should be hiring any released WWE Superstars. Not just yet, at least. Regarding WWE’s recent releases, Ross explained on The Roman Show podcast how sometimes “you have to let people go that you don’t think deserve to be let go.”

He shared how he gets people frequently asking him who he thinks AEW should hire. Ross then explained how he’s more concerned about “living to tomorrow” as he is high risk for the coronavirus. He stated how, if he were AEW, “I would hire nobody.”

Ross continued, explaining how there is no reason to hire anybody right now. Addressing the recently released Superstars, he shared how he hopes “none of them go on a massive pity party.”

JR stressed how they aren’t the only ones within wrestling to have been sat down, cast away or had their job taken away. Ross admitted how, ultimately, the situation is “unfortunate.” He then noted how some people have to wonder why they were let go, arguing there had to be a reason.

Jim Ross’ Advice to Released Talent

Now that the released Superstars are no longer with WWE, Jim Ross hoped that they would be able to motivate themselves:

“If I were these guys who were let go by the WWE, this situation wouldn’t be the end of the world. Trust me, I’ve been there. It won’t end your life.”

He stated how if WWE was all they wanted to do with their life, then they need to reset, reassess, and improve their personal brand to prepare for the future.

Elsewhere in the episode, JR spoke about the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for president. JR is confident of The Rock’s chances and feels The Rock would win the Presidency if he seriously pursued it.

Jim Ross has previously expressed his interest in wanting to bring Rusev into AEW. He also spoke about the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle potentially joining the company.