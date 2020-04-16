Jim Ross Offers Encouragement To Recently Released WWE Talent

All Elite Wresting's Jim Ross has offered some words of encouragement to the staff and talent who were recently released by WWE amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross has offered some kind words of encouragement to the staff and Superstars who were recently released from WWE. Yesterday saw several in-ring talents and backstage personnel released from the company.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jim Ross wrote how it had been a “daunting day” for the pro wrestling industry. He then pleaded with them to understand that their release from WWE is not “the end.” Instead, Ross argued that they should embrace it as a new beginning.

He asked them to count the blessings they have in their lives and to persevere through this tough time. Ross then stressed how they should never give up.

Daunting day for our business. @WWE folks released please realize this is not the end but can be your new beginning.



Count the blessings that you have and persevere. Never give up! pic.twitter.com/JyUR2cm1JR — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 15, 2020

The Coronavirus Impact

WWE’s announced releases were allegedly made due to business changes forced by the current coronavirus impacting the world. A number of backstage personnel have also been furloughed during this time until the pandemic finally settles.

Several businesses and industries have been affected by COVID-19. Numerous other wrestling promotions have also been affected, with promotions worldwide being forced to cancel or reschedule shows from Ring of Honor to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Jim Ross has been self-isolating from unnecessary exposure as he is considered high-risk. This decision came after a lengthy discussion with AEW President Tony Khan. Despite this quarantining, Ross was able to provide pre-recorded vocal duties for this week’s Dynamite main event clash between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager.