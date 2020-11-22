Jim Ross On AEW Role: “It’s My Last Gig In Pro Wrestling”

Jim Ross has been a part of the wrestling business for more than 4 decades and he continues to provide his services in his new role as the lead commentator for All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE star has stated multiple times that the AEW role has given him a new purpose in his life and the wrestling veteran says that it’s going to be his ‘last gig’ in pro wrestling.

Ross recently talked about his role in the new promotion on the latest episode of his Grilling JR Podcast. He said that he is very lucky to get this job and explained that it’s going to be his last gig in the business:

“It’s been a great experience, I’ve been very lucky to get this gig. It will be my last gig in pro wrestling – I can promise you that. But I hope it doesn’t end anytime soon.”

Jim Ross also talked about the possibility of AEW adding another hour of television to their current programming saying that he would be shocked if the company doesn’t do it.

AEW has already announced that they are working on a second show with TNT but the company has not provided any timetable for its debut so it’s hard to say when we might see it on TV.