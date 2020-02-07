Jim Ross On AEW’s Commentary Team Chemistry

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross has addressed the chemistry between the commentary team, admitting that "Our broadcast team is kind of still coming together."

“Our broadcast team is kind of still coming together. I love what Tony and Excalibur brings to the table. I love working with them, they’re good guys,” Ross said. “Most of all I enjoy being around them and you can’t always say that so I’m very blessed in that regard, but we have a lot of work to do to get as good as we need to be and I don’t know if that process really ever stops.”

He continued, “It doesn’t for me. I don’t know if it’s my ego or my insecurities as a performer, but I never ever felt like I called the best show and I still believe that my best work is yet to come.”

Jim Ross On Fan Criticism

Their three-man commentary team has been on the receiving end of fan criticism in the past. Although he sees these comments, Jim Ross explained how he approaches their opinions, confessing that he just has to “deal with it.”

He highlighted how for “every one or two idiots” who want to use social media to complain, there are thousands of fans that have supported him throughout his career. Ross claimed that their support has undoubtedly helped him get through some tough times over the past few years.