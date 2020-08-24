Jim Ross On CM Punk’s Heat Backstage In WWE

Jim Ross recently discussed the amount of heat CM Punk supposedly had backstage during his time in WWE. JR said that he disagrees with the sentiment that people backstage in WWE didn’t like Punk.

“All I got from anybody negative about CM Punk was that he was a different breed of cat, he can be a strange guy and that’s because he was not overly extroverted. So, in other words, he wasn’t fake,” Ross said.

“Because that was so contrary to the normal behavior of a top guy in any wrestling territory that I’ve ever been in, any of them, that he was just a different breed of cat and folks did not know how to deal with him. Simple as that, bad communication, and he didn’t have the support from the front office that he should have had.”

JR also addressed the rumor that Punk wanted the Shield to be Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Chris Hero.

“Poor Chris Hero, who is a hell of a worker and a hell of a talent and a great guy, he basically got fat-shamed as well,” Ross said on Hero being left out of the group. “His work was amazing, one of my favorite guys to call matches for is Chris Hero. Solid citizen. The body, the DNA, was not good in the eyes of some, much like Punk’s.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: