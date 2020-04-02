Jim Ross On His Recent Absence From AEW’s Announce Team

All Elite Wrestling’s Jim Ross has been missing from the promotion’s announce team in recent weeks. The decision to minimize his travel was made to protect him from potential unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus. During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Ross explained how he and AEW President Tony Khan had a long conversation before coming to the decision.

“Tony Khan and I had a very long and thoughtful talk that he initiated. I’m an asset for that company in his view, and mine too, and he said I’ve got to protect you because he knows I won’t protect myself,” Ross explained.

“So, the decision was to stay home for a couple of days and I’m not gonna be on Dynamite this week or next until we see where this thing is headed. If it gets worse, I’m 68 and in a high-risk group. I don’t wanna die. I don’t wanna get the flu because my ego says I’ve gotta be on TV. ‘Oh I can’t lose my spot, because then I won’t get my push!’ Stop. Please.”

Jim Ross On Maintaining Growth

Jim Ross stressed how pro wrestling isn’t the same as the NFL, NBA, or MLB. He noted how what they do is a “theatrical presentation and a TV show.” He added how it’s not about selling tickets right now.

Instead, delivering Dynamite is a means to give their fanbase a break from the “insanity” the world is dealing with. “It’s an entertainment show and I applaud all of those guys that are braving the elements and challenges of the coronavirus to put on an entertaining show on Wednesday nights.”

He talked about the importance of maintaining continuity before commenting on how it’s an “interesting time in our lives.” Ross then stressed how he believes pro wrestling isn’t in danger, but the industry needs to maintain its continual growth under the circumstances. “We’ve got to be smart and take into consideration what this virus is. We can never lose sight of what we’re facing right now.”

Although not present for Dynamite shows, Jim Ross has been providing a post-show breakdown. These are uploaded to AEW’s official YouTube channel. Ross has been doing these alongside fellow commentary members Taz and Excalibur.