Monday, November 23, 2020

Jim Ross On If Triple H Ever Refused To Put Over Stars

Jim Ross talks about Triple H's reputation of refusing to put over other talent

By Anutosh Bajpai
Triple H and Jim Ross
Jim Ross and Triple H

There are many wrestlers who have had the reputation of being tough with the management and refusing to put over other stars, with Triple H being one of the most talked examples of it.

However, Jim Ross, who was an important backstage figure in the company as well as an on-screen commentator when Triple H was starting his career does not believe these rumors and he says that they are ‘overstated.’

Ross talked about Triple H on the latest episode of his Grilling JR Podcast where the WWE legend claimed that he has never heard of The Game refusing to do a job for anybody:

“I’ve never heard Triple H refusing to do a job for anybody, he certainly would not tolerate that today if he had talents in NXT or whatever that didn’t want to put somebody over. He wouldn’t go along with it.

“Sometimes those things are overstated. I signed him to his biggest contract. I believed in Triple H from early on. I just don’t know, man, I don’t think that was ever a huge issue. If you didn’t like Triple H or his relationship with Vince and Stephanie, now you’re getting into a whole different area. You’re overanalyzing the personal side of this sh** and it’s unnecessary.”

Jim Ross also talked about the infamous feud involving Rikishi and Stone Cold Steve Austin and how the former DX member was revealed as the mastermind behind the situation.

The former WWE star revealed that Triple H’s involvement in the storyline was not originally planned but he claimed that the booking idea was a good audible called by the management.

SourceWrestlingInc

