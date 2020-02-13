Jim Ross On Sting In WWE – “He Deserved Better”

AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently took part in a Q&A episode of his ‘Grilling JR‘ podcast. The former voice of WWE answered questions across his illustrious career, both for WWE and his new home on TNT with AEW.

One of the questions posed to JR revolved around former WCW star Sting. A fan asked how Jim Ross felt about the run that Sting had in WWE back in 2014. Sting had two high profile matches for the company, once in a losing effort to Triple H at WrestleMania and the last match of his career against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. There has been speculation recently that Sting may be looking for another run in company, so it is interesting how JR described Sting’s short run back in 2014.

“He was a big star, I don’t think he was ever given the credit in WWE for being the star that he was” – Jim Ross

“I was underwhelmed by Sting’s WWE run” JR began. “I thought that he should have come in guns blazing and had to give the fans a chance to tap into his passion and his emotions. He was a big star. I don’t think he was ever given the credit in WWE for being the star that he was. And many speculated, it may have been because you know, the WWE didn’t ‘create’ Sting.”

“IF that was a factor, I hope it wasn’t, but if it was that’s embarrassing”

Jim Ross elaborated further, saying “they didn’t give him his name, they didn’t give him this persona. Nothing. And IF that was a factor, I hope it wasn’t, but if it was that’s embarrassing. I thought we could have done a lot more of that situation. And then you never know when you get injured or you hit that stage of life or injuries are more prominent, and then all sudden he gets hurt. And we can’t finish our business. I was very disappointed in Sting’s run. He deserved better. Sting deserved better than he got in WWE, but I’m sure he got paid very very well.”

“We wanted him for a long time.”

JR would then finish by saying “I wish we would have had more about [his] accolades and, I felt like we under delivered on how we presented him. We wanted him for a long time. So I thought was a great day and when you bring somebody in like that you GO with him. But there was that the caveat, he’s not our guy. That had an adverse effect.”

