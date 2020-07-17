Jim Ross On What Killed The 4 Horsemen

Many AEW fans have been speculating about a possible 4 Horsemen type group coming to the promotion. A few potential members of such a group have been dropping hints on social media and Tully Blanchard has been scouting matches of certain wrestlers as of late on Dynamite.

Jim Ross recently spent some time on his Grillin JR podcast and talking a bit about some incarnations of the faction that were not overly well-received. Conrad Thompson asked JR about a version of the group from 1990 which included Sid Vicious as a member.

“You’ve whittled away and whittled away and you make changes and you allow politics and personalities and egos to adversely affect an institution,” JR said. “Shame on us, shame on everybody involved.”

This version of the Horsemen did not include Tully Blanchard, who had left WWE in 1989. Arn Anderson has previously expressed some skepticism regarding the drug test that led to Blanchard’s release from WWE.

“The actual drug test that they claim Tully failed was like two drug tests ago, it wasn’t the last one that he had taken, does that make sense?” Arn asked on his podcast last December. “So if you go back and say ‘ok, well if he failed that one why did they let him work up until the point where he took another supposed drug test that he failed?”

JR and Conrad suggested that Tully’s failed drug test in WWE led to him not coming into WCW during that period either. JR suggested that this played a role in the 1990 version of the Horsemen not measuring up to previous incarnations.

JR On The 1990 4 Horsemen Lacking Tully Blanchard

“We needed Tully and we didn’t have him,” JR continued.

“I think there is just so much to be made about failing a drug test. It should have been kept confidential. There’s no reason for it to become public information. It was handled wrong. I don’t know that Tully even had a chance to come in and talk about it.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: