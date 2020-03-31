Jim Ross On What Makes AEW Special, Listening To Their Fans

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross has shared what he thinks makes AEW so special, noting how the promotion actively listens to its fanbase.

All Elite Wrestling’s Jim Ross recently joined Forbes for an interview. During their discussion, Ross shared what he feels makes AEW so special, leading to a deeper connection with their fanbase. He detailed how their defining feature lies in their storytelling. Ross argued that, although people are attracted to the “sizzle,” it ultimately all comes down to the steak that is good storytelling.

“Storytelling is the steak,” Ross explained. “‘The whistles and bells – the pyro, the graphics, the technical things – that’s the sizzle. It’s all about the steak.”

He continued, adding how vital character investment is to this process. “What is the reality of these individuals? Who are they? I think that’s kind of what we’re looking at here in this deal – we want to deliver more steak than the others in the same field or genre. And I think that’s what we’re doing.”

Jim Ross On AEW Listening To Their Fans

Jim Ross noted how AEW actively listens to their fanbase. Having identified who their core demographic is, the promotion can cater their stories and product to satisfy their loyal fans.

“You have to listen to your consumer base. You have to have product knowledge. And part of having product knowledge is knowing how to recognize and find your target audience. Simple marketing: Marketing 101,” Jim Ross explained.

“Identifying your audience is imperative for any marketer. Who is my audience? Who am I going to sell to? Who is going to buy my product? Where are they? How do I communicate with them? And that’s kind of where we are: we have a blast and we listen to the audience.”

AEW is still delivering episodes of Dynamite amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion recently announced they will debut a new singles title belt. They will be hosting an eight-man tournament to crown their inaugural TNT Champion.