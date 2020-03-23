Jim Ross On What Was His Greatest Contribution To WWE

While Jim Ross is widely known as the voice of WWE during the Attitude Era, he also handled various backstage responsibilities in the company during his time there, including being in charge of talent relations for a long time.

During a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former WWE broadcaster talked about his early career and also revealed what he considers to be his greatest contribution to the company.

Ross said that at the end of the day, his best work would be the talents he signed to the company who have gone on to become big names and he thinks that’s his greatest contribution to the promotion:

I think my best work, at the end of the day, someday will be the talent that I signed that went to WWE and have become millionaires [and] movie stars, I was there 26 years, and the majority of that I was in charge of talent relations and negotiated all the contracts.

[I was] a good listener to those guys and gals.“ recalled Ross. ”I think that is my greatest contribution quite frankly is the guys that I helped facilitate to get in the game in that level and see how they ran with the ball.”

Ross then recalled how they had one class where they signed guys like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin and predicted that all these guys will be in Hall Of Fame someday.

Apart from this Jim Ross discussed the success of Attitude Era and also criticized the media coverage of coronavirus. You can check out his comments on media at this link.

Quotes via WrestlingInc