Saturday, August 22, 2020

Jim Ross On Why Luna Vachon Was Fired From WWE

Jim Ross recently spoke about Luna Vachon on his podcast.

By Ian Carey
Luna Vachon

The late Luna Vachon was released by WWE in 2000 after multiple altercations with people backstage. She had been with the company since 1997 and also had a run with WWE from 93-94. Jim Ross recently spoke about what led to Vachon’s release from the company on an episode of Grillin JR.

Jim Ross on Luna Vachon

“Luna had some issues,” JR said on the show. “Self-esteem issues, she was insecure, she was always concerned with how she looked.”

“She wasn’t the most feminine female in the locker room and she knew it. I think it bothered her,” he continued.

“She had other issues too. I can’t go into detail because I don’t know all of them. But I can just say that poor Luna would have given Dr. Phil a week’s worth of shows. Cause she just had a lot of issues that were deep-rooted that occurred in her life long before she came to WWF.”

“I didn’t have any issues with her one-on-one. She would apologize and cry and come to my office at TV and try to talk through it.”

JR then mentioned that Luna had arguments in the back with Marc Mero, Blackjack Lanza and others. Ross was then told to fire her. JR then mentioned that if the same situation happened now, Luna likely would have been asked to go to counselling instead.

“If that same scenario would have happened and we could have identified her issues we would have gone to HR and said this young woman needs some help,” JR said.

Luna passed away in 2010 at the age of 48. In the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, Lita had Luna’s name (and others) written on her arm in tribute. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below:

