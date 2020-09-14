Monday, September 14, 2020

Jim Ross Reveals His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Jim Ross thinks WWE now has a chance to get Roman over

By Anutosh Bajpai
Jim Ross comments on Roman Reigns' heel turn
Jim Ross comments on Roman Reigns' heel turn

Jim Ross has seen a lot of major wrestling angles unfold over the decades and the legendary wrestling commentator recently revealed his thoughts on one such angle which has been creating buzz- Roman Reigns’ heel turn.

The AEW star talked about things like the disappointing performance of the Invasion angle after WWE bought WCW, the early days of Brock Lesnar and more during the latest episode of his Grilling JR Podcast.

- Advertisement -

Discussing Reigns’ recent heel turn and his pairing with Paul Heyman, Ross said that he likes the fit and he explained that the company now has a chance to get Roman over as a viable something:

“It seems like it’s a fit,” JR said. “At least now they have a fighting chance to get Roman over as a viable something. It’s not, ‘Is he a tweener? Is he a fan favourite? Is he a villain?’ We know pretty much what he’s going to be with Heyman.”

Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming after months of absence during the SummerSlam PPV and he attacked both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman during his comeback.

The former Shield member then cemented his heel turn by forming an alliance with Paul Heyman and Heyman has since helped Reigns recapture the Universal Championship.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Jim Ross Reveals His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Jim Ross has seen a lot of major wrestling angles unfold over the decades and the legendary wrestling commentator recently revealed his...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reveals He Wrote Rusev’s Debut Promo In AEW

Former US Champion Rusev made his AEW debut as Miro during the latest episode of Dynamite after getting his release from WWE...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Potential LAX Reunion in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics...
Read more
AEW

Miro Reveals Details of AEW Debut

He's not just Kip Sabian's best man, he's The Best Man. The wrestler formerly known as Rusev and now known as Miro...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mandy Rose Drafted To RAW

Mandy Rose has been drafted to the WWE RAW brand. The news was first revealed by The Miz on an episode of...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/11): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Firefly Fun House

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jeff Hardy put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ...
Read more
WWE

New Title Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

The next challenger to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be Nikki Cross and it’s the latest match to be added to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC