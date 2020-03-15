Jim Ross Reveals Reason Behind Eddie Guerrero’s Push In WWE

Jim Ross has explained the reason behind Eddie Guerrero’s push in the WWE and why Vince McMahon loved him.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked the reason behind Eddie Guerrero’s push by WWE, even though the company preferred to push larger guys at the time.

Jim Ross explained that Eddie Guerrero’s allure was in the fact that he had a lot of charisma and he could work with anyone in the ring. These qualities made the Latino Heat a valuable asset in Vince McMahon’s eyes.

“The fact that Eddie could work with anybody. He could work with a bigger babyface and make it real. He could work with a bigger heel and make it even more real,” Jim Ross said on the podcast.

Jim Ross On If Matt And Jeff Hardy Might Join AEW In The Future

Jim Ross also said that if one was to poll the locker room about their opinion on who the best workers were, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit would come out on top.

Ross added that Guerrero wanted to get out of the “cruiserweight” mold.

“They were fresh, Eddie was hungry. He didn’t want to be called a cruiserweight or a midget or whatever. I think it’s consistency and the fact that everybody wanted to work with him.”

Jim Ross revealed that wrestlers used to go to Vince and tell him that if given the chance, they would like to work with Guerrero. The chairman realized that there was something in Guerrero that everyone wanted to wrestle with him.

Jim Ross described Guerrero beating Brock Lesnar in the Cow Palace as a very emotional moment for everyone, to see their colleague succeed.

“It was emotional as hell. I cried, a lot of guys cried. For him, it was a realization of a life long dream to be the top guy in the biggest company.”

Jim Ross also added that he is happy that Guerrero was able to experience being the top guy in the company before he passed. It was a life long dream for him, and JR believes that the Latino Heat would have been very happy to finally achieve that dream.

Quotes used in this article courtesy of Wrestlingnews.co.