Jim Ross Reveals The One Match He Wished He Called

Jim Ross has called some of the most important wrestling matches and moments in history. Recently on an interview with the Roman Show, however, JR talked about the one match he didn’t call that he wished he had.

“Yeah I would have loved to call Mick Foley’s first WWE title win,” Ross said on the show. “I was off work with Bell’s Palsy facial paralysis at the time. But I was very pleased cause Mick was one of my favorite hires. I hired him over the objections of several, including Vince. So, when Mick got that first title win, I would have loved to have been there for that moment but I did watch it on TV. That’s the one match I can think of that I would have really liked to have called if given the opportunity.”

Mankind won the WWF title for the first time on December 28th, 1998. The title change aired on the January 4th, 1999 episode of Monday Night RAW. He would only hold the belt a few weeks before losing it, however. The Rock defeated Mankind to win the title back at the 1999 Royal Rumble in an “I Quit” match.

JR’s full comments can be heard in the player below: