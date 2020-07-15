Jim Ross Says That WWE Thought They Had The Next Brock Lesnar in Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim ‘JR’ Ross recently discussed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley on the Grilling JR podcast. One of the topics of discussion regarding the RAW Superstar was the early comparisons made to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Meeting Lashley

“Vince [McMahon] did not meet Bobby like in the grandiose way that he met Brock Lesnar” Jim Ross began on the podcast. JR has previously told the story of how McMahon saw Lesnar backstage and was instantly fascinated by the charisma and physical prowess of The Next Big Thing.

“It was a different deal, apples and oranges here” JR continued. “The comparison [between Lesnar and Lashley] was physical, you know? Lashley with this great strength, and of course the amateur background. He looked great, all the same things said about Brock. So I think that was why the comparison was made.”

Amateur Star

Jim Ross elaborated further, saying “It was simply the fact that we’ve got another heavyweight amateur star that we have great expectations for. I could describe when we first signed Brock the same exact way: Amateur Wrestling Champion who we think can be a star. Let’s see how hard you’re [Lashley] willing to work.”

JR would finish by saying how hard working Lashley was when he first joined WWE and the developmental system. “The great thing about Bobby in those day? We never had any issues with Bobby working hard. Bobby was a warrior. And again, you get that when your dad’s a drill sergeant in the army. And when you’re a three time national champion? You’re used to structure and you’re used to hard work.”

