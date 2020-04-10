Jim Ross Set To Return To AEW Commentary Next Week

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has revealed that veteran announcer Jim Ross will be returning to Dynamite next week.

Taking to Twitter, Khan praised the commentary work of Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. The two worked together on this week’s episode of the TNT show. He noted how their debut together has been great and that the company has plans for the two to continue providing vocal duties on Dynamite. He then stated that Jim Ross would be returning to call Jon Moxley’s matchup against Inner Circle member Jake Hager.

“We have much more @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 commentary to look forward to on tonight’s show on TNT now + in the coming weeks. Also @JRsBBQ will return next week to call the @JonMoxley v. @RealJakeHager No Holds Barred Empty Arena #AEW World Title match next week on Dynamite!”

We have much more @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 commentary to look forward to on tonight’s show on TNT now + in the coming weeks. Also @JRsBBQ will return next week to call the @JonMoxley v. @RealJakeHager No Holds Barred Empty Arena #AEW World Title match next week on Dynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 9, 2020

Jim Ross In Quarantine

Jim Ross has been staying safe in self-quarantine due to coronavirus concerns. He recently opened up about the decision, sharing it came after a lengthy decision between himself and Tony Khan. There is no further indication that Ross will be announcing other matches that night.

Like WWE has been doing in the run-up to WrestleMania 36, AEW has been pre-recording episodes Dynamite. This decision was made so they can still air episodes of Dynamite amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This has allowed for minimal exposure to their wrestlers and staff.

Jon Moxley attempts to defend his AEW World Championship against Jake Hager next Wednesday night on Dynamite. The two will clash in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena matchup.