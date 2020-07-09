Jim Ross Talks Adam Cole’s Appearances at AEW Backstage Parties

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed a number of intriguing topics on the Grilling JR podcast. A recent episode of the audio show saw JR and co-host Conrad Thompson look at the 7.6.98 episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

During the episode talk turned to AEW and co-host Conrad Thompson made a joke related to former NXT Champion Adam Cole. JR would then give his opinion on the longtime NXT Superstar and how he would sometimes appear at AEW events to support his real life partner Britt Baker.

“Adam Cole is a good kid” Jim Ross began. “I’ve got a lot of time for him. He’s a great, great worker.”

“We had a big Memorial Day party in Jacksonville” JR continued. “And sometimes when he’s off? He’ll come join his wife, which is cool. He’s always welcome in our group. And he’s just, just a pleasure to be around.”

Jim Ross would also praise Britt Baker for her recent character work on AEW television. “Britt? She’s playing her role very well, she’s getting better and better. You see her improving her game [all the time].”

