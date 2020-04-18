Jim Ross Talks Potential of Kurt Angle Wrestling in AEW

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed the firing of WWE talent this past Wednesday. The company released and furloughed a number of on-air and backstage personnel, due to the economic climate and ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a Patreon Exclusive episode of Grilling Jr, Jim Ross would specifically make some intriguing comments on one released WWE Superstar in particular, Kurt Angle. Interestingly, Ross would discuss the potential of bringing in Angle to wrestle for AEW, even after his retirement from in-ring action last year at WrestleMania.

Jim Ross on Kurt Angle

“I know he wasn’t being used a lot” Jim Ross began, discussing the Olympic gold medallist. “There’s always some trepidation about Kurt’s health. He has had a lot of injuries. And you don’t want to get a guy [that’s] pushing beyond the pale. Look, Kurt’s also got a young family, he’s got several kids, you know? He’s got to find work. There’s a million things Kurt can do, no doubt. But he may have to get out of the day to day pro wrestling business to accomplish that.”

“his age and his injury situation may be a little bit prohibitive” Jim Ross

Comparisons To Tom Brady

Jim Ross would elaborate further, discussing the quality that Angle could bring to the table in a number of industries. “He’s a great talker. He’s a hell of a personality, you know? He’s got acting chops, he’s got talent. But his age and his injury situation may be a little bit prohibitive. Now, he’s one of the greatest talents I’ve ever seen. He was a great signing for us [then WWF] when we signed him, he adapted. He took Dory Funk Jr’s coaching and Tom Prichard’s coaching very very well. He is a monster athlete. But again, he’s like Tom Brady, he was at one time considered the greatest in the game. But at 42 for Brady? How’s Brady gonna play this year at that age? We’ll wait and see if he plays this year, If anybody plays [football] this year.”

JR – Short Run in AEW?

JR would finish by fantasy booking and elaborating on the idea of bringing in Angle for a short run in-ring at AEW. “Just fantasy booking here. This will make the internet for clickbait, because that’s what goes through their head. No creativity, and they’re little wh*res (love you too Jim). Theoretically, if he’s cleared physically, and I don’t know that he would be. But if he was cleared physically? He may be a guy that you can bring in for a programme against a guy like [AEW Champion Jon] Moxley. The matches between Moxley and Angle if Kurt is healthy and able to go? They could be phenomenal. But it’s not a long term thing, right? It might be a big programme you get that takes you to a pay per view. But that’s it.”

