Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home WWE

Jim Ross Talks Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match

Jim Ross says it's all dependent on The Rock

By Anutosh Bajpai
Roman Reigns & The Rock match
Roman Reigns & The Rock match

There has been discussion about a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock and legendary commentator Jim Ross also talked about it recently.

The current AEW star talked about a number of things during the latest episode of his Grilling JR Podcast including the career of Umaga and more.

Discussing a potential match between the two cousins, Ross said that people are coveting a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match but he is not sure it will happen:

- Advertisement -

“People are coveting a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match somewhere down the road. I don’t know if it will ever happen, there’s a chance, but it’s all up to The Rock. It isn’t up to anybody else, it’s up to him.” said Jim Ross, “His schedule is so crazy, he can’t afford to get hurt because he’s going to lose millions of dollars if he can’t work. Not that he’ll go broke, but nonetheless, he’s special.”

Roman Reigns Discusses The Importance Of Possibly Facing The Rock

The veteran announcer also discussed how the Samoan dynasty thing isn’t a gimmick but a real thing and how he has been connected to the family of The Great One since the early 80s.

He recalled his first introduction to the team of Afa and Sika collectively known as The Wild Samoans during his time with Mid South Wrestling and discussed recruiting The Rock for WWE.

The Rock Says He’d Be Honored To Put Roman Reigns Over At WrestleMania

You can listen to the Grilling JR podcast at Westwood One and AdFreeShows.com. The latest episode can be heard in the player embedded below:

Latest Wrestling News

Reason Alexa Bliss Missed This Week’s Raw Revealed

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
Alexa Bliss apparently missed this week's episode of Raw because she is in Los Angeles where Bliss and several other WWE superstars are working...
Read more

Jim Ross Talks Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
There has been discussion about a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock and legendary commentator Jim Ross also talked about it recently. The...
Read more

Shaq Announced For AEW Dynamite Appearance This Wednesday

AEW Anutosh Bajpai -
Shaq is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has announced that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal will be appearing on this week's episode of Dynamite on...
Read more

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Results Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more

Latest On Eva Marie’s Status With WWE

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The reports of Eva Marie possibly returning to WWE first came out in October and at the time it was said that she could...
Read more

Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE On Main Event

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Jaxson Ryker is back on WWE television, but just not on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, he appeared in the opening segment of this week’s...
Read more

Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace After WarGames Match, Teases WWE NXT Future

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Pat McAfee is selling the damage he suffered while working the main event of Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.  The headliner saw The Undisputed...
Read more

Mauro Ranallo Addresses His Decision To Leave WWE

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Mauro Ranallo parted ways with WWE for a second time earlier this year and now has opened up on it.  Ranallo’s first run saw him...
Read more

Results

Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC