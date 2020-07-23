Jim Ross & Taz Say AEW Doesn’t Insult Fans’ Intelligence

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz spent some time discussing the Wednesday Night Wars on the Dynamite post-show recently. According to JR and Taz, there is no question as to which show fans should be watching first on Wednesday nights.

“This is going to sound real ass-kissing, but why is there even a choice on Wednesday nights? DVR NXT. Watch it later. Our shit’s better and I’m proud of being able to say that and it’s not in defiance, it’s just in reality,” Ross said.

Taz then added his comments by saying that he hasn’t seen NXT in some time and addressed AEW taking shots and acknowledging WWE in the past. Taz said AEW does it because it respects the audience’s intelligence unlike WWE as he claims.

“I don’t remember the last time I even watched (NXT),” Taz said. “That’s no bullshit. I really don’t give a rat’s ass about it. I respect the men and women there bumping and working but I’m not trying to be a homer, I don’t give a shit if someone thinks I am. I’m so locked into what we do, I don’t really give a rat’s ass.”

The conversation then turned to WWE not acknowledging AEW on their programming.

“Well here’s the deal, man. Do you think any of those TV shows, those online shows, those streaming shows that WWE does, that they would ever mention us? Shit no. They’re arrogant, they’re omnipotent. They’re the kings of the mountain,” Ross said.

Taz and Excalibur then pointed out that AEW acknowledges WWE on their broadcasts because they don’t want to insult their fans.

“What we’re doing is we’re not insulting your intelligence and we’re acknowledging WWE. They are the one’s insulting your intelligence,” Taz continued.

“We’re trying to be transparent for you people,” Taz continued.

Excalibur then added that AEW will also bring up when someone is unavailable due to COVID-19 related concerns while WWE does not do the same.

“There is a reason why we said Jon Moxley couldn’t wrestle because of second-hand exposure to COVID. There is a reason why we say all these things because we treat the audience like we as individuals like to be treated,” Excalibur said.

The full discussion can be heard in the player below: