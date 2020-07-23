Thursday, July 23, 2020

Jim Ross & Taz Say AEW Doesn’t Insult Fans’ Intelligence

Jim Ross and Taz spoke about AEW vs NXT on the Dynamite post-show.

By Ian Carey
Taz Excalibur Jim Ross
AEW broadcasters Taz, Excalibur and Jim Ross

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz spent some time discussing the Wednesday Night Wars on the Dynamite post-show recently. According to JR and Taz, there is no question as to which show fans should be watching first on Wednesday nights.

“This is going to sound real ass-kissing, but why is there even a choice on Wednesday nights? DVR NXT. Watch it later. Our shit’s better and I’m proud of being able to say that and it’s not in defiance, it’s just in reality,” Ross said.

- Advertisement -

Taz then added his comments by saying that he hasn’t seen NXT in some time and addressed AEW taking shots and acknowledging WWE in the past. Taz said AEW does it because it respects the audience’s intelligence unlike WWE as he claims.

“I don’t remember the last time I even watched (NXT),” Taz said. “That’s no bullshit. I really don’t give a rat’s ass about it. I respect the men and women there bumping and working but I’m not trying to be a homer, I don’t give a shit if someone thinks I am. I’m so locked into what we do, I don’t really give a rat’s ass.”

The conversation then turned to WWE not acknowledging AEW on their programming.

“Well here’s the deal, man. Do you think any of those TV shows, those online shows, those streaming shows that WWE does, that they would ever mention us? Shit no. They’re arrogant, they’re omnipotent. They’re the kings of the mountain,” Ross said.

Taz and Excalibur then pointed out that AEW acknowledges WWE on their broadcasts because they don’t want to insult their fans.

“What we’re doing is we’re not insulting your intelligence and we’re acknowledging WWE. They are the one’s insulting your intelligence,” Taz continued.

“We’re trying to be transparent for you people,” Taz continued.

Excalibur then added that AEW will also bring up when someone is unavailable due to COVID-19 related concerns while WWE does not do the same.

“There is a reason why we said Jon Moxley couldn’t wrestle because of second-hand exposure to COVID. There is a reason why we say all these things because we treat the audience like we as individuals like to be treated,” Excalibur said.

The full discussion can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
WWE

Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly upset during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. There were said to be...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (7/22): Sammy Guevara Returns, Cody Defends TNT Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW announced a 8 team women's tag team tournament called the Deadly Draw...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jim Ross & Taz Say AEW Doesn’t Insult Fans’ Intelligence

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz spent some time discussing the Wednesday Night Wars on the Dynamite post-show recently. According to JR and...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Comments On Lifting Sammy Guevara’s AEW Suspension

Sammy Guevara made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of this week's AEW Dynamite. It was his first...
Read more
AEW

Update On AEW Women’s Tag Tournament, First Team Announced

AEW has announced an 8-team Women's Tag Tournament is taking place this summer. The event has the tagline, Deadly Draw. Eight teams...
Read more
AEW

Orange Cassidy Believes The Young Bucks Hired Him As A “Giant Middle Finger To Pro Wrestling”

Orange Cassidy has shared how he believes The Young Bucks signed him to All Elite Wrestling as a "middle finger to professional...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes: “There’s Nobody Greater” Than Rey Mysterio

This past weekend at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Rey Mysterio had his eyeball extracted by Seth Rollins. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Muhammad Hassan On The Graphic Novel He Wrote With Shad Gaspard

Muhammad Hassan wrote a graphic novel with Shad Gaspard titled "Assassin and Son." It has recently been published by Scout Comics with...
Read more
AEW

Sonny Kiss Talks AEW. Reveals How Dire Things Were In Lucha Underground

Fresh off his TNT Championship match from last week's special episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling's Sonny Kiss joined Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles WWE Talent “Despise” Paul Heyman For Being A Liar

AJ Styles continues to publicly express his displeasure for former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. During a Twitch stream,...
Read more
Impact

Luke Gallows On Why He And Karl Anderson Signed With Impact Wrestling, AEW Discussions

Former WWE Superstar and O.C. member Luke Gallows has revealed whether he and his tag partner, Karl Anderson, talked with AEW following...
Read more
NXT

Mercedes Martinez Officially Joins The Robert Stone Brand

NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez has officially joined The Robert Stone brand. The decision has seen her align herself with Robert Stone and...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Reflects On AEW Debut, Arn Anderson’s Thoughts (Videos)

Eddie Kingston has shared his thoughts following his AEW Dynamite debut from last night's episode. Kingston faced off against TNT Champion Cody...
Read more
WWE

Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly upset during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. There were said to be...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC