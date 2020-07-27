Jim Ross – “Vince McMahon Solidified My Financial Future”

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently commented on WWE owner Vince McMahon ‘looking after him’ when it came to monetary matters.

This week’s episode of Grilling JR saw Jim Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson discuss the Fully Loaded 2000 PPV. As usual, Conrad would talk about the wider scope of WWE’s (then WWF) business around the time, which included the move from USA Network to TNN for the Monday Night RAW show.

The money involved in the change of Network was huge for the company, and JR would talk about how much of a difference it made for him from a monetary standpoint.

Jim Ross on The Big Bucks

“It was major, major money, big time” JR began on the show. “And we all shared in those profits. You know the executive guys like myself and Kevin Dunn for example, among others. You know, Vince took good care of us with stock. We got great stock, options and grants.”

Jim Ross elaborated further, saying “quite frankly Conrad? During that time I really kind of set my portfolio up to take care of me for the rest of my life. Cause the stock kept increasing. Vince [McMahon] took care of us.”

JR would then discuss Vince McMahon as a businessmen, saying that he ignores negative stories aimed at the WWE CEO. “So, when all the negative stories about him during that period of time? I ignored them. He [Vince] solidified my financial future over those last few years there, with the stock issues and things of that nature. So, the better we did? The more we got paid, which is a great way to look at it.”

