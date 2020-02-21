Jim Ross Would Like More “Athletic Big Guys” In AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross has shared his interest in having more "athletic big guys" join the ranks of AEW.

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross has spoken about his interest in the promotion hiring more “athletic big guys.” He broached the subject on his podcast Grillin’ JR during a Q&A segment.

“Size, athletic big guys,” Ross said. “I’m a big fan of Lance Archer, Jeff Cobb, Luke Harper. Guys like that have the ability that we can all see that have not been given the total opportunity to become a global star.”

He continued, “I like those kinds of guys because they have an athletic background, that means to me that since they were a kid, they were competitive, that’s important.”

Jim Ross’ Formula

Jim Ross stressed how the pro wrestling business isn’t an easy one. He pointed to how athletes jumping over to pro wrestling isn’t a “bad formula,” noting how it’s worked for generations, especially for football players.

“If you want to fine tune that, maybe athletic big heels. We’ve got a great roster of baby faces, none of them are giants, that means nothing. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson were not giants, they were giants in the ring, they drew money, people loved them and that’s what you find in the Young Bucks.”

He concluded, “We need heels, big heels. We may have too many baby faces by last count, so I think athletic big men is something that they’re interested in finding.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.