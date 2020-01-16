Jinder Mahal Teases In-Ring Return: “Be Back Soon”

Jinder Mahal has been out of action because of suffering from a patellar tendon rupture which required surgery. He suffered the injury during a live event in June and hasn’t been seen in the ring since.

Mahal seems to be getting back in shape and up for a return soon as he posted a video of himself training on his Instagram account with the caption “Be back soon.”

Jinder Mahal was drafted to Raw during the WWE Draft three months ago. Before getting drafted to the red brand, he was involved in feuds with R Truth for the 24/7 Championship. He was able to capture the championship twice in June 2019.

It was reported during that time that Mahal had signed a five year deal with WWE.

After leaving the company in 2014, Mahal returned two years later with a dramatically improved physique and rose to main-event prominence. He was able to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash in May 2017 to become the 50th WWE Champion. He lost the title in November of that year but went on to win the United States title at WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to see what WWE does with Mahal when he eventually makes his return.