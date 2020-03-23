Joe Exotic Has Ties To Pro Wrestling, Because Of Course

Joe Exotic is a character straight out of pro wrestling

Ian Carey
Tiger King

With much of the world on lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many people have turned to streaming services looking for a new show to binge-watch. One documentary currently on Netflix is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The documentary focusses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, best known as Joe Exotic, a tiger breeder and former Presidential candidate now serving 22 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse violations.

Joe’s a character straight out of pro wrestling. As it turns out, he was actually involved in wrestling a few years back. He promoted Texacoma Pro Wrestling, NWA Texacoma Wrestling (2016), did some commentary for NWA Texacoma.

Some of Joe Exotic’s wrestling past can be found on his official YouTube channel:

A link to the Netflix documentary series is here. The series currently has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes 4 out of 5 stars on IMDB.

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Podcast kingpin Conrad Thompson noticed that Joe Exotic bares a striking resemblance to wrestling legend Michael P.S. Hayes.

Undertaker & Michelle McCool’s Love of Big Cats

Recently, a video surfaced online of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool touting their love for tigers and the need for people to protect the endangered species.

The video was filmed at the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a wildlife refuge prominently featured in the Joe Exotic Netflix docuseries.

Save the TigerSave The World full video with @undertaker and @mimicalacool 🌎 🌎 🌎 The tiger stands as the last sentinel of the forest. If we lose the tiger, we will lose a piece of ourselves but if we could save the tiger we could save the world. For the tiger to survive it must have clean clear skies, pristine lakes and rivers plentiful prey animals, lush forests, wide open spaces and people who care. If we save the tiger we can save the world. 🌎 🌎 Today our Rangers are posted at Soryia Station deep in the jungles of Sumatra. Rangers that we employ are saving wildlife. Today with them we caught poachers, removed deadly snares, and did research for new solutions to wildlife crime.

