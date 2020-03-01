Joey Janela On How Match With Kenny Omega Came To Be

Joey Janela had a match with Kenny Omega on AEW Dark which received positive reception from fans. The match took place on the 10/15 episode of Dark and while Omega came out the victor, Janela still received a lot of praise for his performance. He would then have another match with Omega but this time on Dynamite’s 4th episode. This match got a great response from fans and is considered one of the best early AEW matches.

Janela talked about this match while appearing for an interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily, where he spoke about the match with Omega on Dynamite and revealed how important it is to him.

Janela said that the match was a big deal for him and that it was almost not going to take place.

“It was great. I just wanted to show everyone that I could go. That match almost didn’t happen so for them to let it happen was a big deal for me. Some of my friends from home came up to watch it so maybe my career peaked at that point. “ joked Janela.

Janela also revealed that the match was originally supposed to be against Jack Evans instead of Kenny Omega.

“Where the segment was – me and Jack Evans never wrestled on TV. That would have been his and my TV debut and they didn’t want to put us out there cold. I said, ‘Well, you advertised the match already.’ They said, ‘We’re just gonna put Jack in there with Kenny.’ I was depressed as I was just coming off the big match with Kenny the week before. I felt like things were going right and I really wanted to have that match with Jack Evans on TV. 15 years in the making – I needed that moment,” said Janela.

Janela added that Tony informed him about Jack wrestling with Omega, which got him really upset. But the match was changed later with Janela facing Omega and that’s how it came to be.