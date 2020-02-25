Joey Janela On Working With Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

All Elite Wrestling's Joey Janela has opened up about working a storyline with Kip Sabian and his ex-girlfriend, Penelope Ford.

All Elite Wrestling’s Joey Janela has opened up about working a storyline with Kip Sabian and his ex-girlfriend Penelope Ford. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Daily, “The Bad Boy” shared how he doesn’t feel uncomfortable working the feud with the new couple.

“Not really at all. I’ve been in the wrestling business for 15 years now so nothing’s really weird or uncomfortable,” Janela stated. “I’ve seen it all and heard it all. I’m trying to find my footing and they are as well. Who knows how all of this will turn out after this is all said and done.”

When it comes to his in-ring work with Sabian, Janela noted how he isn’t surprised at how well they’ve been working together. He highlighted how they are “polar opposites” and that, despite some doubts, he’s happy with how the feud has been going to date.

Joey Janela Wrestling On Dark, Not Revolution

The two recently clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere matchup. This match will be aired on this week’s episode of AEW Dark via the promotion’s YouTube channel. But would Janela have preferred for this matchup to have taken place at AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution?

“Of course. Of course. That’s what we thought it was going to be but it is what it is,” he revealed. “They wanted to do a match on TV and a match on Dark. There’s so much stuff on the PPV but I would have done a few things differently, not necessarily politic for my match to be on a PPV. But on a PPV you’re a little more lenient – no commercials and more time to tell your story – but I have no issue with the direction it’s gone.”

He admitted that, once the Sabian feud wraps up, he isn’t sure what’s next. Janela shared how he usually lives “week by week” but is still getting adjusted to having a more stringent schedule to adhere to.

AEW Revolution takes place on February 29th, 2020 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.