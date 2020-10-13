Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Impact Wrestling

Joey Ryan has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey
Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan was part of a short-lived faction called “Cancel Culture” in Impact Wrestling. Not long after the faction started, Ryan was the subject of a series of allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut movement online. Ryan has since reportedly filed lawsuits against some of his accusers. According to a report from PW Insider, Ryan has also filed a lawsuit against Impact Wrestling as well.

Ryan is stating that Impact failed to live up to their side of the contract which committed to him until 2021. He seeking $10 million. The lawsuit was filed last month in Nashville.

Ryan alluded to possibly taking legal action against his former employer in a YouTube video released in July.

Joey Ryan’s Contract With Impact Wrestling

In Ryan’s lawsuit, part of his Impact contract is attached. Sections of his contract note possible reasons he could be released from the company. Below are some reasons Ryan could be released from Impact according to documents obtained by PW Insider:

“(g) Wrestler commits any act with Promoter believes, in its reasonable business judgment, would damage Wrestler’s or Promoter’s reputation.”

“(h) Wrestler commits any act (other than in character in accordance with direction provided to Wrestler by Promoter’s Creative team) which places or could place Wrestler or Promoter (or any of its affiliates) in a patently negative light; or

(i) Any instance of a violation for which Wrestler has already received a warning, reprimand or notification therof, provided, however, that in the case of a breach under paragraphs (a), (b), (f), (g),or (h), Promoter shall provide Wrestler with written notice of breach and a 5 day cure period.” 

Section (i) seems to imply Impact needed to give him written notice and time to defend himself if they felt he breached sections (G) or (H). Ryan also noted in a YouTube video this July that he didn’t feel the company could fire him for allegations that allegedly took place before he signed with the company as well.

Joey Ryan Denies Allegations Against Him

Ryan has also denied that he is guilty of any of the allegations against him. He had the following to say on the video he released in July:

“I have never had sex with a woman without her consent. I have never acted criminally towards a woman and I have never acted criminally with sex. And unlike these allegations, I have actual evidence that can show you that,” Ryan said. 

The lawsuit was filed in Nashville on September 15th and Impact was served on September 24th.

