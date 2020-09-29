Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against His #SpeakingOut Accusers

Joey Ryan has filed a lawsuit against his accusers.

By Ian Carey
Joey Ryan
Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. The accusations were made during the #SpeakingOut movement this summer. According to documents obtained by HeelByNature, Ryan is stating that false accusations made by the women have cost him up to $20,000 a month.

Ryan’s suit asks for the following:

Award Plaintiff $200,000.00 in economic damages as to each of the defendants or the amount lost by Plaintiff as a result of defendant’s conduct multiplied by the months from June 21, 2020 to the date of the award of economic damages

Award Plaintiff $5,000,000.00 as to each of the defendants in non- economic damages.

The lawsuit is seeking punitive and exemplary damages:

Award punitive and exemplary damages against defendants and in favor of Plaintiff in the sum of $10,000,000.00 by reason of defendants’, and each of them, malice, hatred, ill-will, despicable and intentional acts.”

He is also seeking to have the women publicly detract their statements.

Joey Ryan Denies Allegations Against Him

Earlier this summer, Ryan released a video on YouTube. In the video, he details evidence he has supporting his claim that he is innocent of the allegations against him.

Ryan spoke about possible legal action in the since-deleted video.

“These are all things that I still have to consider and I’m still thinking about and considering all the legal recourse I have to take with any of these accusations but for right now I want to continue to work on myself and focus on myself because I believe we can all be better people.”

Matt Riddle Launches Civil Suit Against Accuser

Recently, Matt Riddle’s legal team recently stated they will be filing a civil suit against his accuser from the #SpeakingOut movement as well.

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against His #SpeakingOut Accusers

