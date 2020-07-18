Joey Ryan Releases Video Refuting Allegations Made Against Him

Joey Ryan has released a new video addressing allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Ryan begins the video by saying he has been silent this long on advice from both his therapist and his attorney. He then noted that since no legal action is being taken against him, he can now address the accusations against him.

“Since no legal action is being taken, I’m going to address them in this video,” Ryan said. He continued to deny individual allegations made against him.

“I have never had sex with a woman without her consent, I have never acted criminally towards a woman and I have never acted criminally with sex and unlike these allegations, I have actual evidence that can show you that,” Ryan continued.

Please Watch – Addressing The Allegations Against Me + The Evidence To Refute Claims https://t.co/v8ikieChTy — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) July 18, 2020

Ryan continued to say he has text messages and other evidence that can refute all the allegations being made against him.

He then spends a good deal of time dealing with individual allegations and issuing evidence to refute claims. Most of the evidence Ryan shows to refute the claims are DMs or text messages from his accusers.

Possible Legal Response From Joey Ryan

Ryan ended the video talking about having lost friends to the allegations and people not even reaching out to him. He said many people said they couldn’t believe the allegations against him and Ryan said that’s because the allegations are not true.

Ryan also noted that he lost a job with Impact Wrestling because of the allegations. He also said that Impact said they would investigate the claims but never did and his contract stated he could not be fired for things that took place before he signed there.

“These are all things that I still have to consider and I’m still thinking about and considering all the legal recourse I have to take with any of these accusations but for right now I want to continue to work on myself and focus on myself because I believe we can all be better people.”

“I’ve also taken this opportunity to reconnect with God. I’ve always been a believer but a very, very dear friend of mine in the industry has reached out to me to remind me that being a believer is much different than being a follower. I can’t help but think that God has put this on my journey because I was going down a bad path and I had fallen away too far away from him.”

The video is 1-hour in length and covers a lot of allegations. It can be viewed in the player below: