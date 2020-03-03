John Cena Comments On His SmackDown Return, Bray Wyatt Match

John Cena has broken his silence on not only his WWE return but also his next match.

The former WWE Champion made an appearance on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX in Boston, MA at the TD Garden in the final segment.

The lights went out then back on with The Fiend standing behind him and pointing at the WrestleMania sign. Cena tipped his hat and The Fiend disappeared to close the show. Now, he’ll take on Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Cena took to his official Twitter account on Monday evening where he issued his first public comments. Cena wrote the following:

“Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown,” Cena wrote. “I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home. Now, onto #WrestleMania!”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when Cena will return to SmackDown.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that he should make at least a few more appearances to build to the big match in the coming weeks.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

Mark Henry Comments On Crowd Reaction To John Cena’s SmackDown Return