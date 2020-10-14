John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married this past Tuesday, according to Pwinsider.

The couple made it official in Tampa, Florida. It was first reported that they were a couple in March 2019 and earlier this year, there were rumors that they had become engaged.

Congratulations to the happy couple. Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012.

Before the former WWE Champion had been married for a second time, he was in a long-standing relationship with Nikki Bella.

Prior to their split, Cena and Nikki were scheduled to get married in May 2018. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after dating since 2012 and being engaged for a year.

The main reason for their split was due to Cena being against having children but had later stated that he is willing to be a father. The two stars have moved on as Nikki gave birth to a son with Artem Chigvintsev.

Speaking of Cena, he announced today in a post on his official Twitter account that he’s the new voice of Honda. He also shared the first commercial: