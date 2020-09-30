Wednesday, September 30, 2020

John Cena: My In-Ring Career Is Less Active, But Not Over

By Michael Reichlin
John Cena’s career in the entertainment industry is taking off, but he’s not done being a WWE Superstar.

The 15-time world champion appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to promote his role in the new Fast and Furious movie (premiering April 2, 2021) and his inspirational children’s book series, Elbow Grease.

Elbow Grease is about an undersized monster truck who perseveres by believing in himself. It’s a wholesome message that resonates with the legion of young people who look up to John Cena as a role model.

John Cena says his in-ring career has slowed down, but it’s not over.

“With Elbow Grease books, I have a very young audience in WWE. A lot of kids, a lot of families, and as my in-ring career is not as active—it’s not over, but it’s not as active I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers, because so many times parents have said, ‘your ‘Never Give Up’ words have helped my son or daughter.'”

Cena last competed at WrestleMania 36 back in April when he wrestled The Fiend in the Firefly Fun House Match.

In addition to his upcoming role in the Fast and Furious 9 film, Cena has a role in the new Suicide Squad movie, will star in the Suicide Spinoff series Peacemaker for HBO and will host a revival of the Wipeout game show on TBS.

Watch John Cena’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the video player embedded below:

