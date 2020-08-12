Wednesday, August 12, 2020

John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena reflected on this match

By Andrew Ravens
John Cena nWo
John Cena in the nWo

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt. It was a trip down memory lane for Cena. 

It wasn’t a normal match, but rather a series of segments where he went through all of his old gimmicks. 

- Advertisement -

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cena commented on the end of the match, which apparently saw Wyatt win, but it was never confirmed.  

“It left a lot of questions,” said Cena. “It wasn’t just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts. Bray is obviously doing a great job, Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment.”

One of the more interesting aspects of the match came when Wyatt dressed up as Eric Bischoff and Cena dressed in NWO gear while acting like Hulk Hogan. 

The finish saw Wyatt hit Sister Abigail to Cena then choked him out with the Mandible Claw to end the match. 

Since that time, Wyatt has been put back into the Universal Title picture and will challenge Braun Strowman for the title at SummerSlam. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week's main event. Asuka battled Bayley...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ken Shamrock Sends Message To WWE Regarding RAW Underground Segments

Ken Shamrock has not been impressed by the worked-shoot style of fighting in the RAW Underground segments. The MMA pioneer sent out...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On Negotiating With Vince McMahon To Come Back To WWE

Eric Bischoff returned to WWE from June to October of last year. His short-lived time as the Executive Director of Smackdown was...
Read more
WWE

MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Left Twitter, Addresses “Heels” Criticism

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with TV Insider this week and said she recently left Twitter because she has more important things...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot From Last Week

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara chucked a chair at Matt Hardy. The end result was a deep laceration to the 45-year-old's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/12: Scorpio Sky Cracks Top-5

AEW has released its latest series of top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles...
Read more
NWA

NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks Working AEW and Tony Khan as a Producer

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. 'Easy E' appeared in a segment...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

Booker T doesn't believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone's WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of...
Read more
AEW

FTR Talk About Tag Team Psychology, If AEW Needs 6-Man Tag Titles

FTR has shared their approach to tag team psychology and whether they believe AEW needs a 6-man championship. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Intergender Wrestling, Who WWE’s COVID-19 Era MVP Is

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has agreed with Lance Storm's recent comments on intergender wrestling. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes On What AEW Looks For In Indie Talent, Completed TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling's TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about what the company looks when considering indie talent. During a sit-down...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC