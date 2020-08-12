John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt. It was a trip down memory lane for Cena.

It wasn’t a normal match, but rather a series of segments where he went through all of his old gimmicks.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cena commented on the end of the match, which apparently saw Wyatt win, but it was never confirmed.

“It left a lot of questions,” said Cena. “It wasn’t just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts. Bray is obviously doing a great job, Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment.”

One of the more interesting aspects of the match came when Wyatt dressed up as Eric Bischoff and Cena dressed in NWO gear while acting like Hulk Hogan.

The finish saw Wyatt hit Sister Abigail to Cena then choked him out with the Mandible Claw to end the match.

Since that time, Wyatt has been put back into the Universal Title picture and will challenge Braun Strowman for the title at SummerSlam.