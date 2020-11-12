John Cena Reached Out To The Bella Twins After They Gave Birth

Nikki Bella says ex-fiancé John Cena reached out to her and sister Brie after they gave birth to baby boys one day apart earlier this year.

The former couple got engaged at WrestleMania 33, but it was not meant to be. They broke off the engagement the following year. Nikki tells US Weekly that Cena called to congratulate the twins.

“So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both,” said Nikki. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Nikki Bella has started a family with Artem Chigvintsev and John Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They have both moved on with their lives, but Nikki says she and John Cena will always be tied together.

“John and I will be tied forever,” she said. “I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Nikki hasn’t wrestled since 2018, but teased that she and Brie might return for one last run in hopes of winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

You can watch Nikki Bella talk about her recent conversation with John Cena in the player embedded below: