John Cena Returns On SmackDown, Starts WrestleMania Feud

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE television.

The former WWE Champion did so on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX in Boston, MA at the TD Garden. As seen on the show, Cena closed the show with a promo about how he needs to answer the question of what he’s doing at WrestleMania 36.

Cena made it known that he always will be a WWE star. He said that he’s doing something different because he knows how hard the WWE stars work for one moment at Mania. He said that WrestleMania should go on without him because it’s the right thing to do.

Cena stated that he’s not going away but doesn’t know when he’ll be back. Cena says WrestleMania should be earned not demanded. Cena put the microphone down and walked up to the stage.

The lights went out then back on with The Fiend standing behind him and pointing at the WrestleMania sign. Cena tipped his hat and The Fiend disappeared to close the show.

Dave Meltzer was initially able to confirm earlier this month that not only will Cena wrestle at WrestleMania 36 but he’ll be wrestling Elias. WWE thinks that Elias will “get the rub from losing to Cena.”

However, that was later changed and reported that Cena would be feuding with Wyatt that would ultimately lead to a match between the two stars at WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 36.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1233587072868417536

???



HE'S BAACCCCCCKKKKKK



After 221 days, the legendary @JohnCena has returned to WWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Uqll7JlOqR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020

