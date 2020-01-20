John Cena says the Rock changed the game for wrestlers in Hollywood.

Wrestlers such as John Cena and Batista are currently enjoying post-wrestling acting careers. Hollywood hasn’t always been so accepting of wrestlers, however. According to comments Cena made to Cinema Blend recently, he believes the Rock’s foray into acting changed all that.

“It definitely has changed, and I think that rests on the already broad shoulders of Dwayne Johnson,” Cena said regarding Hollywood’s attitude to wrestlers. “He just made it acceptable to be something other than your wrestling persona. If you look at the correlation of wrestlers or WWE personalities in movies, they essentially played extensions of their WWE personality. I think Dwayne was one of the first ones to break that mold, and do it on such a grand scale that he couldn’t be ignored.”

John Cena On Wrestling and Hollywood

Cena would continue to talk about the similarities between pro wrestling and other forms of entertainment.

“What we do in WWE is we tell stories – we just tell most of it through a physical nature of a narrative. And it is over the top, and a very Shakespearean form, but it is storytelling. I just think we have a lot of talented individuals that could be good in other avenues. It’s just by being on every week without a break, perception is reality. ‘I know this person for being this person and this person alone.’ It’s very much like your favorite [television show], like Seinfeld.”

Cena’s film career is set to have a big year in 2020. He will play a role in each of the next installments of the Fast and Furious and Suicide Squad films.

The full interview with Cena from Cinema Blend can be found here.