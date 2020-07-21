John Cena Strips While Discussing COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories (Video)

WWE legend John Cena appeared on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” this past weekend. Cena participated in a segment dedicated debunking Coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Cena disrobed as he ran down some basic fact-checking about the virus. He joked that he and host John Oliver were both born on April 23rd, 1977, however their bodies haven’t aged the same.

“There’s a lot of official looking stuff on the internet, but not all of it’s true,” Cena said. “And there’s some stuff that seems false, but isn’t. Like this one – John Oliver and I are the exact same age. Yep, born on the same year and on the exact same day. That seems impossible that two human bodies can age so differently, but it’s true. I checked, and it’s important to do that.

“So before you go believing a theory about the pandemic or share any information about the pandemic, it’s good to know where that information is coming from.”

Cena joined Alex Trebek, Paul Rudd, Catherine O’Hara, and Billy Porter as celebrities used for this coronavirus conspiracy theories episode. Their individual videos can be found at TheTrueTrueTruth.com.

Cena has been away from WWE since losing the Firefly Fun House match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

You can watch the John Cena stripping segment below. The full episode can be seen on YouTube.