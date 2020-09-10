John Cena To Host “Wipeout” On TBS

John Cena has his latest acting gig lined up as he’ll be hosting “Wipeout” on TBS.

The former WWE Champion first sent out a cryptic tweet on Thursday noting that he’s training for something. He then made a video to reveal the announcement. He also showed off a different hairstyle and a goatee.

Training for something big.

??? — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

This is going to be wild! The new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork is… pic.twitter.com/4U8BDkXU5F — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants.” Cena told Deadline. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

He’ll be joined by co-host Nicole Bayer and Camille Kostek. The show first premiered on ABC in 2008 and moved to TBS this year.

It was touted that the rebooted version of the show will include new twists.

TBS is also doing another reality competition series that will feature Cody Rhodes as a judge on another TBS reality show, Go-Big Show.