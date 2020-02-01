John Cena To Play Vin Diesel’s Brother In “F9”

The first trailer for F9, the upcoming movie from the Fast and Furious franchise has arrived, and it reveals what character John Cena is going to play.

Cena was announced to be joining the film last June, and there was no word on what role he would be playing in the movie, until now. The trailer reveals that John Cena will be playing the role of the brother of Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel).

In the three minutes long trailer, it is revealed that John Cena’s character Jakob, is Dom’s long-lost brother and he has teamed up with Cipher (played by Charlize Theron) to take down Dom.

The film seems to be focusing on the sibling rivalry as John Cena will play the role of the main antagonist, besides Cipher. John Cena’s Jakob is a master thief, assassin, and a high-performance driver, and it can be seen in the trailer how far he’ll go to take down Dom and his crew.

The film will release in theatres on May 22. The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang (yes, apparently his character’s alive), Charlize Theron and Cardi B, who will play a new character named Leysa, shown to be a woman who has a connection to Dom’s past. You can watch the trailer below:

