John Cena Releasing Two Inspirational Books In April 2021

Anyone who has ever glanced at John Cena’s social media knows he loves a good inspirational quote. Now, a whole book of them will be published on April 6th, 2021. In fact, Cena will actually publish two books on that day.

One book will be titled “Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day” and will be aimed at readers aged 8-12. The book will feature inspirational messages inspired by Cena’s Twitter feed. Another book, “Be A Work in Progress,” will be similar in substance but will be geared towards readers of all ages.

Cena was quoted in a press release announcing the two books.

“We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what’s really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves,” Cena said in a statement.

Purpose, like person, can evolve. But always strive to have an understanding of why and who you are. — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2020

“John Cena has a great talent for connecting with and encouraging kids and adults alike,” says Mallory Loehr, executive vp and publisher of Random House Books for Young Readers Group. “These collections are a new way for him to encourage readers of all ages to celebrate their achievements and take time to become the best version of themselves—whatever that might be.”

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter here.