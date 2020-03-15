John Cena Watches 205 Live From Audience Stand (Video)

John Cena claims its something he wanted to do from a long time

WWE had moved this week’s episode of SmackDown and 205 Live to the Performance Center due to coronavirus threats and the shows were broadcasted without an audience.

John Cena who was featured in the main event segment of SmackDown took advantage of the situation and watched the broadcast of 205 Live from the audience stand.

The company later posted a video of the Cenation Leader enjoying the show. The 16 time World Champion claimed that watching wrestling live is something he has often longed to do and there is no experience like it:

“This is something that I often longed to do—watch this done live, there’s no experience like it, A guy like me, sometimes sticks out in the crowd. I definitely stick out in the crowd today, because I am the crowd.

But I’m in the tech area and because of the circumstances; I get the treat of watching this live. Now, I’m used to performing in front of a crowd, so I’m a rookie at all this stuff. I’m watching the pros and taking notes. This is awesome.”

Last night, @JohnCena got to do something he longed to do for awhile, watch @WWE205Live LIVE from the audience! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9dtynXAIuv — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

John Cena had a confrontation with his WrestleMania opponent Bray Wyatt during SmackDown and The Fiend warned the former World Champion that it’s going to be a slaughter at the Show Of Shows.

These two will meet in a one on one match at WrestleMania 36, though it will only be possible if the event takes place as scheduled and it’s not cancelled by the Tampa officials.